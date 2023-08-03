A vehicle stop Wednesday afternoon ended with the arrests of two men on felony drug and weapon allegations, American Canyon Police reported.

Officers stopped an Infiniti sedan just before 2 p.m. in the 100 block of Hearthstone Drive, the department said in a news release. The driver, 52-year-old Charles Grayson of Vallejo, was under the influence of marijuana, police said.

A search of the Infiniti revealed an air vent that contained cocaine and MDMA pills, also known as ecstasy, packaged for sale, according to the police statement. Next to the drugs was a loaded Polymer80 9mm handgun with no serial number, the department said.

Police detained Grayson on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon and drug possession with intent to sell, as well as driving under the influence. His passenger, 36-year-old Rashad Gibbs of San Francisco, also was arrested for investigation of felony drug possession.

Both men were booked into the Napa County jail. Gibbs was released before 7:55 p.m. Wednesday and Grayson shortly before 8:45 p.m., according to jail booking records.