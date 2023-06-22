A man who broke into a Napa house Wednesday evening fired a gun at sheriff’s deputies who were called to the scene, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.
Jonathan David McCurdy, 35, was detained by deputies after the shooting in the 2200 block of the Silverado Trail, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford. He was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of attempted murder, assaulting a law enforcement officer, burglary and firearm-related felonies, and was being held without bail Thursday.
Neighbors saw McCurdy inside the home, which did not belong to him, and contacted law enforcement at about 5:30 p.m., Wofford said.
When sheriff’s deputies arrived, McCurdy disobeyed their orders, and then two shots were fired from inside the house in the deputies’ direction, according to Wofford. The deputies later detained McCurdy and found a gun inside the home, Wofford said.
People are also reading…
No one was struck by either bullet and no injuries were reported, according to Wofford.
In addition to the attempted murder and assault counts, McCurdy, who has no listed address, faces allegations of illegal gun and ammunition possession by a felon, as well as grand theft of a firearm and resisting arrest. Wofford said the gun and ammunition counts are related to a previous conviction in New York state.
What you missed this week in notable Napa Valley crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Napa Valley Register.
Three men were arrested early Thursday morning after the robbery of convenience stores in Vacaville and American Canyon, according to police.
An investigation by Lee Enterprises and Type Investigations looked at how agencies have responded to calls for more accountability — including the use of cameras — after George Floyd's murder.
A man was arrested Tuesday morning after a brief police standoff that followed a vehicle theft in Vallejo, according to American Canyon Police.
Christopher “Roly” Young was sentenced to a lifetime in prison without parole, after receiving a first-degree murder conviction for the shooting of Nathan Garza outside the grocery where Garza worked.
Napa County Sheriff's officers made an arrest in a case involving $140,000 worth of copper wire.
Two people suspected of stealing from a Napa store Wednesday were arrested after a short vehicle chase in American Canyon, authorities reported.
A Concord man who was arrested Wednesday in Napa faces felony allegations of sexually abusing a teenager, Napa Police reported.
The Napa Police Department on Friday announced the Thursday arrests of two known gang members following an investigation into an April shooting on Browns Valley Road that wounded two people.