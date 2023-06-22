A man who broke into a Napa house Wednesday evening fired a gun at sheriff’s deputies who were called to the scene, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Jonathan David McCurdy, 35, was detained by deputies after the shooting in the 2200 block of the Silverado Trail, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford. He was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of attempted murder, assaulting a law enforcement officer, burglary and firearm-related felonies, and was being held without bail Thursday.

Neighbors saw McCurdy inside the home, which did not belong to him, and contacted law enforcement at about 5:30 p.m., Wofford said.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, McCurdy disobeyed their orders, and then two shots were fired from inside the house in the deputies’ direction, according to Wofford. The deputies later detained McCurdy and found a gun inside the home, Wofford said.

No one was struck by either bullet and no injuries were reported, according to Wofford.

In addition to the attempted murder and assault counts, McCurdy, who has no listed address, faces allegations of illegal gun and ammunition possession by a felon, as well as grand theft of a firearm and resisting arrest. Wofford said the gun and ammunition counts are related to a previous conviction in New York state.