A former teacher at a Napa County alternative school has been sentenced to three months in jail for destroying phone evidence prosecutors have linked to a co-worker, a suspected teenage gang member, and a shooting nearly two years ago. Meanwhile, the former co-worker is facing a felony charge of selling cocaine.

Lindsey Rhea Baker, 40, a former teacher at Camille Creek Community School, received a 90-day jail sentence and one year of probation Tuesday in Napa County Superior Court. Baker had pleaded no contest July 18 to misdemeanor charges of destroying evidence and failing to report child abuse or neglect as required by state law, according to court records.

In court filings and police reports, prosecutors and law enforcement say the cases are partly connected to two shootings in Napa during December 2021, both of which were labeled as gang-related by Napa Police. Baker was arrested in June 2022 on the same day as Vanessa Marie Vasquez, 26, a former Camille Creek teaching aide who was charged with drug possession with intent to sell.

Napa Police claimed last year that Baker, acting on Vasquez’ instructions, tried to delete data on a smartphone that included evidence of a 17-year-old Camille Creek student’s sexual contact with Vasquez, the boy’s gang activities, and evidence connected to one of the 2021 shootings — at Alston Park on Dec. 2 of that year, when police said a Norteño gang member was wounded.

Ten days after that attack, four shots were fired on a mobile home in the 1300 block of Pueblo Avenue, where a bullet passed three feet over a sleeping 12-year-old, Napa Police reported at the time. Surveillance video showed a car passing by the home with a license plate indicating the vehicle was owned by Vasquez, the department said.

Text messages, videos and photos that police detectives eventually pulled from the iPhone indicated Vasquez had been in a sexual relationship with a Camille Creek student before he turned 18 – California’s age of consent – in late December 2021, according to the probable-cause warrant issued for Baker’s arrest. The teenager – who was on probation and barred from contacting gang members — also was one of several people with Norteño ties to which Vasquez was connected through her phone messages, the warrant alleged.

Online exchanges between Vasquez and Baker that were recovered by police showed that Baker was aware not only of sexual contact between Vasquez and the student, but also of the teen’s alcohol and drug use while with Vasquez, according to the warrant.

In an exchange of texts on Dec. 7, 2021 — five days after the shooting at Alston Park — Baker and Vasquez discussed the recent arrest of the Camille Creek student and their need to wipe messages from his iPhone to avoid danger to themselves, the warrant continues. A worried Baker typed “has he texted you about me?” and “I’m freaking the (expletive) out lol,” to which Vasquez replied: “I really need those messages deleted or ima go to jail too.”

After Baker managed to retrieve the student’s phone, Vasquez gave her the four-digit passcode needed to enter the handset and start deleting data, according to the warrant.

Napa Police issued a search warrant for Baker’s vehicle in February 2022, and in a subsequent police interview, Baker read through the texts she shared with Vasquez about the student’s phone — although she claimed to have failed to access the device and lied about it to ease her co-worker’s fears, the warrant states.

The warrant states that on Dec. 12, 2021 — hours after the Pueblo Avenue shooting — police detectives serving a search warrant on Vasquez’ Napa home recovered three cellphones and an iPad belonging to her. One of the devices was found to be remotely locked, leaving its data unusable to police, according to the warrant, which states that detectives eventually worked with Apple Inc. to retrieve a year’s worth of data from the devices — ending with Dec. 17, 2021, five days after the Pueblo Avenue attack.

The warrant asserts probable cause to believe "that Lindsey, while knowing (the student) is an active Norteño gang member, did attempt to access his phone to destroy digital evidence she knew the phone was likely to contain regarding a shooting, Norteño gang activity, the delinquency of (the student), and evidence showing the child abuse perpetrated by Vanessa upon (the student)."

In court filings before her sentencing, both Lindsey Baker and her husband Damian Baker petitioned Judge Mark Boessenecker for leniency, saying that Lindsey Baker is the main support for a spouse weakened by cystic fibrosis and a 2018 lung transplant — and for a 6-year-old son with an autism-spectrum condition and seizures.

“I alone could not do what she does for our son if I were to unexpectedly become ill,” wrote Damian Baker. “She is still our family’s rock, but now we are hers.”

In addition to her jail term and probation, Baker was ordered not to contact Vasquez or the former Camille Creek student, and to remain at least 100 yards away from the alternative school.

Camille Creek, which is operated by the Napa County Office of Education, teaches middle and high school students who have been referred there due to probation, truancy, or expulsion from conventional public schools.

Napa Police arrested Vasquez on June 16, 2022 on suspicion of drug sales, criminal conspiracy, and sexually abusing a minor. As of Wednesday, however, the county District Attorney’s Office has filed only one complaint, on a felony count of drug sales and transport.

The complaint was filed May 25, nearly a year after the arrest. Vasquez pleaded not guilty June 20 and is free pending trial; her next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

A Napa Police arrest report alleges that during the 2021 warrant search of her home, police found 1.8 grams of cocaine, a scale, mail for Vasquez, and hundreds of baggies “consistent with drug packaging.”

Detectives, in the report, also said a search of Vasquez’ electronic devices revealed dozens to hundreds of messages apparently showing she was selling cocaine, and added that one person reported buying the drug from Vasquez at least 20 times.

Various warrants produced online evidence that included pictures of Vasquez holding guns, communicating with Norteños trying to learn who was responsible for the Alston Park shooting, and saying she wanted to rob people and “blow someone’s brains out,” Napa Police said shortly after her arrest.

Carlos Villatoro, spokesperson for District Attorney Allison Haley, said Wednesday the department has no comment on other possible cases against Vasquez.

The Napa County Office of Education put Baker on administrative leave in February 2022 and her employment ended three months later, according to spokesperson Seana Wagner. Vasquez was last employed with the agency in January 2022.

