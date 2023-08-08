A 66-year-old Napa resident is being jailed without bail on felony allegations of child sexual abuse, authorities announced.

Napa County sheriff’s deputies detained Antonio Botello Verdin at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford. Botello Verdin was booked into the Napa County jail on two counts of sexually assaulting a child younger than 10.

Wofford said the sheriff’s office plans to submit a case to the Napa County District Attorney’s office, but he declined to share further details of the arrest, saying the department is looking into the possibility of other victims.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact sheriff’s Detective Shamus Stafford at 707-253-6031.