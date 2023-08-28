A passenger died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in rural Napa County, and the driver was arrested on a felony drunken driving allegation, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Officers were called at 5:50 a.m. to the area of Highway 128 and Lower Chiles Valley Road after the reported crash of a GMC Yukon, CHP’s Napa bureau said in a news release.

It was later determined that, a few hours earlier, the GMC was heading east on Highway 128 when its driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, causing the vehicle to tumble down an embankment and overturn several times, according to the highway patrol.

The passenger, who had not yet been identified Monday morning, suffered fatal injuries in the wreck.

CHP officers detained the driver, identified as 54-year-old Stephen Carter Patterson, on suspicion of causing death by driving under the influence. He was booked into the Napa County jail on $100,000 bail.

The investigation into the crash is continuing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Officer S. Herrera at CHP’s Napa station at 707-699-6300.

