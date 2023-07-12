A Napa native imprisoned for murdering his former girlfriend nearly two decades ago will get another chance to seek early release later this year.

Eric Nathaniel (Nate) Marum, 43, will appear before a state parole panel Nov. 2 at Folsom State Prison, according to a hearing schedule posted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Marum has been held at Folsom since pleading guilty to the 2005 slaying of Nicole Sinkule at her home in Oceanside north of San Diego.

The parole bid will be the third by Marum, who was arrested after Sinkule was bludgeoned to death with a claw hammer on Oct. 16, 2005. Marum pleaded guilty to her murder in October 2006 and was sentenced to 16 years to life behind bars.

Marum’s initial parole application was rejected in 2019. In November 2021, two members of the Board of Parole Hearings recommended freeing Marum, but Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed the release in March 2022, arguing that Marum had not yet proven he would not be a danger to women.

While crediting Marum – who attended Vintage High School and UCLA – for receiving treatment for psychological and drug problems since his arrest, Newsom, in a statement, concluded Marum “must do additional work to mitigate his risk for intimate partner violence before he can be safely released.”

At his 2021 hearing, Marum told the parole board of a worsening methamphetamine addiction that he said fueled his violence against Sinkule during their year-long relationship. When Sinkule tried to leave him, his meth use drove him into a “psychosis” on the night he killed her, Marum said at the time.

Prosecutors, as well as Sinkule’s relatives, rejected Marum’s expression of remorse as a way to minimize the violence of his behavior in the months before the murder. Family members have continued to fight Marum’s further efforts to go free, starting an online petition to keep him jailed and giving multiple interviews about the case to news outlets.

