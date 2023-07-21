A Napa man already in prison for attempted murder after a 2021 stabbing has had his term extended for an unrelated domestic violence arrest.

Garrett Lars Elshere, 44, received a 12-year sentence Friday morning in Napa County Superior Court, according to the office of District Attorney Allison Haley. Elshere was already serving 22 years to life in state prison after stabbing a man near McPherson Elementary School nearly two years ago.

The sentence handed down by Judge Monique Langhorne follows Elshere’s conviction March 17 on five domestic violence counts — two counts of corporal injury to a domestic partner and one count each of assault, false imprisonment and dissuading a witness.

On Nov. 5, 2020, Elshere argued with a woman at the Napa Valley Marriott Hotel & Spa on Solano Avenue, then repeatedly punched her, grabbed her by the throat, poured vinegar on her and trashed their hotel room, the District Attorney’s Office said.

The assault continued in a nearby hallway, where Elshere pushed the woman against a wall and strangled her before releasing her, according to the Friday statement. The woman eventually pulled a fire alarm and called for help, and Napa Police officers arrested Elshere, the department said.

“Mr. Elshere is a chronic and repeat domestic violence offender as well as a clear danger to public safety and the Napa Community, deputy District Attorney Agnes Dziadur said in the county statement. “When this defendant is out of custody, he hurts people; he attacks loved ones, family members, friends, and strangers as his decades-long criminal history reflects."

Elshere has been imprisoned in connection with an August 2021 attack on a 38-year-old man, who Napa Police said received numerous life-threatening stab wounds in what the department called a targeted assault.

The stabbing occurred in a parking lot separated by a chain-link fence from the McPherson school near Pueblo Avenue and Yajome Street. Police ordered a lockdown of students on campus, although the department later said there was no connection to the school or the school district.