A woman was arrested Saturday night after a hit-and-run collision outside a St. Helena home, according to police.

St. Helena Police responded to a crash at about 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Allyn Avenue, where a vehicle struck a large palm tree in front of a home, Sgt. Steve Peterson said.

Witnesses told officers the female driver fled the scene, and shortly before 9:50 p.m., police acting on those tips visited the St. Helena home of 33-year-old Caitlin Serena Calkin, according to Peterson.

Calkin fought the officers who detained her and left bruises on one officer’s left foot, said Peterson, who added the officer was briefly taken to Adventist Health St. Helena.

Calkin was booked into the Napa County jail on felony allegations of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.