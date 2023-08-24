A man was hospitalized following a hit-and-run collision early Sunday morning that resulted in the driver’s arrest, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Lester Alberto Valenzuela, a 30-year-old Vallejo resident, was detained by sheriff’s deputies at 8 a.m. Wednesday on a felony count of leaving the scene of an injury accident. He was booked into the Napa County jail and released at about 5 p.m., according to booking records.

The arrest was connected to a collision at 12:49 a.m. Sunday on Highway 29 near Kimberly Drive, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The driver of a Pontiac Vibe struck a 59-year-old man before fleeing, and the victim was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the department.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact sheriff’s Detective Phillip Tieu at 707-253-6030.

How cellphone use while driving has changed in America since 2004 How cellphone use while driving has changed in America since 2004 Cellphone behavior while driving has changed as technology has developed Fewer people are talking with the phones up to their ears More drivers are seen using cell phones while driving Headset use while driving remains less common