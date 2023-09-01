A 35-year-old man faces felony hit-and-run and driving under the influence allegations after his arrest Thursday afternoon, according to Napa Police.

Officers responding to a reported assault were called to the 3500 block of Idlewild Avenue shortly before 4:15 p.m. and found an injured woman in the roadway, along with an unoccupied sedan parked sideways in the middle of the street, according to police Lt. Christopher Pacheco. The woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital, Pacheco said in an email.

Officers learned a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck had been seen leaving the area and contacted its driver, who had been dating the woman, Pacheco said. The woman later said the driver, identified as Erik Randall Milner, had struck her on the head with an object and punched her in the face, according to Pacheco. Police also determined Milner was under the influence of drugs during the disturbance and while driving afterward, Pacheco added.

Milner was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence. It was not immediately clear whether his vehicle was involved in a collision.

Milner was being held Friday on $100,000 bail.

The female victim’s injuries were significant but not considered life-threatening, according to Pacheco.

