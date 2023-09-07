Vintner Jayson Woodbridge has expanded his legal battles with Napa County by filing a lawsuit over county well drilling rules, alleging they violate state and federal laws.

Woodbridge filed this latest lawsuit in the U.S. District Court Northern District of California. He owns St. Helena-based Hundred Acre Wine Group.

Last year, Woodbridge sued the county in Napa County Superior Court after the county said his newly planted experimental vineyard violated county conservation laws. That case is still ongoing.

Woodbridge's attorney Jonathan Bass, in a news release, tried to set the new federal lawsuit against a larger backdrop, given that it challenges stricter limits on how much groundwater can be pumped from new wells on the Napa Valley floor.

“The county’s infringement of water rights is a threat to every vineyard and farm that depends on groundwater for irrigation,” Bass said in the statement.

Napa County spokesperson Holly Dawson on Wednesday said the county's practice is to avoid commenting on lawsuits.

The case involves county well drilling policies initiated last year. Among other things, the policies can limit water use to 0.3 acre-foot per acre annually when new wells are drilled on the valley floor. The previous limit had been one acre-foot.

Napa County responds in Hundred Acre vineyard case near Calistoga Napa County and Hundred Acre Wine Group, Inc. are locked in a legal battle involving county conservation rules.

Napa County instituted the rules in response to a 2022 executive order by Gov. Gavin Newsom during the recent drought. Newsom said counties and cities can't allow new wells that would hinder local groundwater sustainability efforts, interfere with nearby wells or cause infrastructure-damaging subsidence.

The county Planning, Building and Environmental Services department had to interpret Newsom’s order.

“There are 58 counties, and there are probably 58 different ways this is being implemented,” David Morrison, then the county planning director, told the Board of Supervisors last year.

He also said that the governor’s executive order “added another layer to the onion” of already complicated groundwater laws that must be followed.

The Woodbridge lawsuit said the new Napa County limit applies only to new wells, and grandfathers in water use by existing well permit holders “while depriving new permit applicants of their coequal right to water.”

In addition, the lawsuit alleged that the county planning director has no authority under county code to impose the 0.3 acre-foot per-acre limit. It alleged there is no scientific justification to impose the limit on the Woodbridge properties.

Woodbridge alleged the county won’t issue water permits for four of his vineyards unless he agrees to the water limits — Double Vee Properties LLC, Caldera Ranch LLC and Hundred Acre LLC in St. Helena, and The Hundred Acre Wine Group in Calistoga. All are plaintiffs.

He claimed the county violated the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution by taking his private property rights — in this case groundwater rights — without due process. He also claimed the county violated the equal-protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

Morrison at a June 7, 2022 meeting described the new well drilling permit policies to county supervisors.

He said he considered the new rules to be procedures rather than policies. The difference is procedures can be set by departments, while policies are set by the Board of Supervisors. Supervisors voiced no objections.

Morrison also said the 0.3 acre-foot limit could be adjusted in the future, depending on new information involving groundwater trends, pumping, monitoring and regulations.

“We have to be very nimble and very responsive as conditions change, both in the environment and regulatory area,” he told supervisors.

PHOTOS: Chinese in Napa Plaque Dedication Ceremony