A California parole board has granted parole to a man who served more than a quarter century in prison after stabbing a Napa resident, according to county prosecutors.

David Stander, 45, was granted parole during a June 14 videoconference hearing of the Board of Parole Hearings at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, the office of Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced. Stander has been behind bars since pleading guilty to attempted murder after an attack on Ed Barkhurst, 68, in 1996.

The ruling can be reviewed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Stander was previously denied parole in 2017 and 2020.

On Feb. 5, 1996, Barkhurst picked up Stander and another person and took them to his Napa home, where he gave them refreshments and the use of a telephone, then offered to drive them back to Fairfield, the District Attorney’s Office said in its statement. (During Stander’s unsuccessful 2017 parole application, Napa County prosecutors said Stander and his associate were driving a stolen car when they crashed and were picked up by Barkhurst.)

Stander stabbed his host in the back several times and left him for dead, but Barkhurst recovered after emergency surgery and a 12-day hospital stay, according to the agency.

Stander initially received six years to life in state prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder and carjacking, with an special allegation of using a deadly weapon. Later, he was sentenced to 12 more years for assault in 1999 after twice stabbing other inmates at Pelican Bay State Prison in Crescent City, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The parole board based its decision on Stander’s age — he was 18 at the time of the Napa attack — as well as what it judged to be his demonstrated change and acceptance of responsibility for his crime, the statement said.

However, Napa County Assistant District Attorney Paul Gero appeared at the hearing to argue against Stander’s release, citing “the cruelty and callousness of the attempted murder and carjacking, his continued lack of insight into the attempted killing, his violent conduct in prison and the unreasonable danger he presents to the community should he be paroled,” the District Attorney’s Office said.