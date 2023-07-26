A motorcyclist was arrested on suspicion of felony drunken driving after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Napa resulted in major injuries to his passenger, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers were called to the Napa-Vallejo Highway (Highway 221) south of Streblow Drive at 4:03 p.m. after the reported wreck of a 2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for the agency’s Napa bureau. The motorcyclist reportedly was passing vehicles unsafely on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes when he lost control, hit the dirt shoulder and overturned back into the traffic lanes, Paulson said in an email.

The passenger, identified as 31-year-old Esmerelda Ortiz of Union City, was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to Paulson.

The rider, 35-year-old Jose DeJesus Fernandez Jr. of Fairfield, was arrested by CHP officers. Fernandez, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence.

The wreck blocked southbound lanes and disrupted Highway 221 traffic for about an hour, Paulson reported.

