REGISTER STAFF
Three people who have been charged -
two with murder - in connection with a 17-year-old Napa student’s death from a fentanyl overdose could enter pleas as early as next month.
Alan Jazeel Martinez, Luis Fajardo Melgoza and Erika Garcia Chavez all were ordered to appear in Napa County Superior Court on Aug. 24. Judge Monique Langhorne scheduled the appearance at a hearing Tuesday morning, when attorneys with the county District Attorney’s Office said they would need about two more weeks to provide evidence to defense lawyers during pretrial discovery.
The 22-year-old Martinez and 20-year-old Melgoza, both Santa Rosa residents, have been held without bail in the Napa County jail since June 6, when Napa Police arrested them for investigation of murder, drug possession and transport, and other charges. The arrest was connected to the death of Monica Flores on May 25, 2022, after prosecutors say the Vintage High School graduate-to-be ingested fentanyl in purported Percocet pills she had purchased from the two men.
Garcia Chavez, 23, who is not being held in jail, faces charges of criminal conspiracy and drug possession with intent to sell. Charging documents allege she provided a Cash App account through which Flores bought fentanyl-laced pills from Martinez, and had allowed Martinez to use the account for other illicit drug sales.
Conviction for murder could result in prison sentences of 15 years to life for Melgoza and Martinez.
Xylazine, an animal sedative, known by the street name 'tranq', is adding a new and horrific twist to the opioid crisis that has swept the US in recent years. The drug is increasingly being mixed with highly addictive fentanyl, often without users' knowledge, and causes a gruesome side effect: rotting flesh and wounds that don't heal.
Photos: ‘Tranq,’ the new fentanyl additive worsening America’s opioid epidemic
Registered nurse Kathy Lalli treats Ellwood Warren's injuries at the Kensington Hospital wound care outreach van, parked in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia on May 23, 2023. In humans, xylazine can cause breathing and heart rates to drop. It’s also linked to severe skin ulcers and abscesses, which can lead to infections, rotting tissue and amputations. Experts disagree on the exact cause of the wounds, which are much deeper than those seen with other injectable drugs.
A box of Narcan sits in the Savage Sisters' community outreach storefront in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia on May 24, 2023. Generically known as Naloxone, the medication used revive people who have stopped breathing, doesn’t reverse the effects of xylazine. Philadelphia officials stress that naloxone should still be administered in all cases of suspected overdose, since xylazine is almost always found in combination with fentanyl.
Sarah Laurel, founder of Savage Sisters, speaks with community members at her outreach storefront in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia on May 24, 2023. “Nobody asked for xylazine in the drug supply,” said Laurel. “Before anybody knew it, the community was chemically dependent on it. So now, yes, people do seek it out.”
Dominic Rodriguez speaks with registered nurse Kathy Lalli after she treated his skin injuries at the Kensington Hospital wound care outreach van, parked in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia on May 23, 2023. Xylazine’s effects are easy to spot: users experience a lethargic, trance-like state and sometimes black out, exposing themselves to robbery or assault. “It’s a delayed reaction, I could be walking down the street, it's 45 minutes later,” says Rodriguez, who is homeless and battling addiction. “Then I wake up, trying to piece together what happened.”
Nick Gallagher reacts as volunteer registered nurse Jennifer D'Angelo treats his skin wounds the Savage Sisters' community outreach storefront in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia on May 24, 2023. Xylazine can cause severe skin wounds, but whether it is leading to more deaths — as suggested by officials in Washington — is not yet clear, according to health and law enforcement professionals on the front lines of efforts in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
