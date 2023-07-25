Three people who have been charged - two with murder - in connection with a 17-year-old Napa student’s death from a fentanyl overdose could enter pleas as early as next month.

Alan Jazeel Martinez, Luis Fajardo Melgoza and Erika Garcia Chavez all were ordered to appear in Napa County Superior Court on Aug. 24. Judge Monique Langhorne scheduled the appearance at a hearing Tuesday morning, when attorneys with the county District Attorney’s Office said they would need about two more weeks to provide evidence to defense lawyers during pretrial discovery.

The 22-year-old Martinez and 20-year-old Melgoza, both Santa Rosa residents, have been held without bail in the Napa County jail since June 6, when Napa Police arrested them for investigation of murder, drug possession and transport, and other charges. The arrest was connected to the death of Monica Flores on May 25, 2022, after prosecutors say the Vintage High School graduate-to-be ingested fentanyl in purported Percocet pills she had purchased from the two men.

Garcia Chavez, 23, who is not being held in jail, faces charges of criminal conspiracy and drug possession with intent to sell. Charging documents allege she provided a Cash App account through which Flores bought fentanyl-laced pills from Martinez, and had allowed Martinez to use the account for other illicit drug sales.

Conviction for murder could result in prison sentences of 15 years to life for Melgoza and Martinez.

