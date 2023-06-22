A Napa woman accused of letting more than 20 Goldendoodles run wild from her Dry Creek Road home in west Napa has pleaded no contest to nine charges involving her dogs.

Those counts include having dogs at large, creating a public nuisance, illegal breeding without a proper dog kennel permit, assault of an animal service officer, and disobeying an order to surrender the canines.

“No contest,” Melinda Stewart, appearing in person at Napa County Superior Court, repeated again and again during a June 9 hearing.

At her sentencing hearing, set for July 11, she is expected to be sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service, but no jail time. The county District Attorney's Office announced a plea agreement with Stewart in a statement.

Stewart must provide proof of the number of Goldendoodles she originally had, where all of the dogs ended up, and the current status for each animal – for example, whether they have been adopted or sold, and when that happened, according to court documents.

Stewart will also agree not to have any dogs, with one exception.

She is allowed to resume custody of four “elderly" dogs, but must provide a physical description or photo and microchip number of each canine before sentencing.

Those dogs must be spayed or neutered. Stewart must allow veterinarians to examine the animals “to make sure they are in good condition,” show proof of current vaccinations and medical examination, and maintain proper dog licenses.

The Dry Creek Road resident is not allowed to let those elderly dogs off the property unless they are directly supervised and on a leash, according to the court. Stewart may not engage in any dog-breeding activity. Law enforcement is to have access to her property. Uninvited or harassing contact with an identified neighbors is not permitted.

The plea comes after years of complaints about Stewart’s pack of dogs running off leash and being neglected. The Goldendoodles were often seen wandering on Dry Creek Road.

On April 25, a judge ordered Stewart to surrender all of her dogs to the Napa County Animal Shelter. However, neither Stewart nor her canines appeared at the shelter by the deadline.

Stewart had originally faced 35 misdemeanor counts, including having dogs at large, not having a kennel or breeding permit, disobeying a court order, and maintaining a public nuisance.

In a social media post from 2022, Stewart wrote that she started breeding Goldendoodles after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted her event business.

“I thought … I could do it,” but “I ran out of money too soon,” Stewart wrote at the time.

Did you adopt one of these Goldendoodles? If so, please contact Register reporter Jennifer Huffman at jhuffman@napanews.com.

