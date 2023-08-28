A Napa man faces felony allegations of threatening police and prosecutors, as well as harassing a resident, Napa Police reported.
Police officers detained Ryan Garrett Tippins, 49, at his home at noon Saturday, according to the department. He was booked into the Napa County jail on $150,000 bail for investigation of harassing government officials, stalking, and making a criminal threat.
Tippins’ arrest follows a report Napa Police received at 10:17 a.m. Saturday from a person who said Tippins had harassed them for the past week — by trespassing, making perceived threats, and leaving burning cigarettes and other items on their property, according to police Sgt. Keri Sedgley.
During that period, Tippins also posted a social media message containing multiple death threats directed at Napa Police and its officers, as well as the Napa County District Attorney's Office and Superior Court, among others, Sedgley said in an email.
PHOTOS: 'Every 15 Minutes' simulates a DUI crash's effects for Napa students
Justin-Siena students with white face paint representing the living dead watch as the coroner wheels away a victim during a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of an “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Students from Justin-Siena High School look on as first responders are seen working a simulated drunken driving crash scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place on campus Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Police Chaplain Lee Shaw pretends to console volunteer actors grieving over Justin-Siena student Gabbie Davis, who is playing dead, in a simulated DUI crash scene during the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Andrew Bartolucci Engelbert is given a field sobriety test by members of Napa Police during “Every 15 Minutes,” a demonstration that simulates the aftermath of a crash caused by driving under the influence.
Nick Otto, Register
A California Highway Patrol officer looks over a simulated drunken driving wreck as part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration Thursday at Justin-Siena High School.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena students Hunter Bledsoe, Hilary Klam, Noor Gorgis and Gabbie Davis act out a scenario simulating the aftermath of a DUI crash on Thursday during the "Every 15 Minutes" program hosted by the school.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Gabbie Davis is seen lying in a body bag and playing dead as Napa Police Chaplain Lee Shaw stands nearby during the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration Thursday on campus.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fire members worked around a wrecked car during the centerpiece of an "Every 15 Minutes" demonstration at Justin-Siena High School.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena students with white face paint represent the living dead watch a simulated drunken driving crash scene during the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration hosted by the Napa high school.
Nick Otto, Register
A member of the Napa County Sheriff’s Department looks over a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at Justin-Siena High School on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
The coroner is seen closing a body bag with Justin-Siena student Gabbie Davis inside who is playing dead during a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Roman Williams has fake blood applied before the start of a simulated drunk driving accident scene for an “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Gabbie Davis, is seen laying on the hood of a car for her role in a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Gabbie Davis, is put into position for her role in a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Roman Williams acts out a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Gabbie Davis, is put into position for her role in a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena students, Hunter Bledsoe, Hilary Klam, Noor Gorgis, Andrew Bartolucci Engelbert and Gabbie Davis act out a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena students gather to watch a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Hunter Bledsoe is helped by a member of the Napa Fire Department during a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Hilary Klam acts out a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
An empty beer can is marked near a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of an “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at Justin-Siena High School on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena students, Hunter Bledsoe and Gabbie Davis act out a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Volunteer actors pretend to grieve over Justin-Siena student Gabbie Davis, who is playing dead, during a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Empty beer cans are seen on top of a damaged car during a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Hunter Bledsoe is seen in the back of a police cruiser during a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Roman Williams is put on a stretcher by membesr of the Napa Fire Department during a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena students, Hunter Bledsoe and Hilary Klam are treated by members of the Napa Fire Department during a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Andrew Bartolucci Engelbert is given a breathalyzer by members of the Napa Police Department during a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
A student from Justin-Siena High School holds bits of glass from a broken windshield before the start of a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Gabbie Davis is seen laying in a body bag and playing dead during a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Onlookers are seen near Justin-Siena High School where a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of an “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration took place on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto ,Register
Justin-Siena students are seen through a police cruiser window as they watch a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of an “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Students from Justin-Siena High School watch as a medical helicopter lands on the school grounds during a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Photos: For more images, point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.
