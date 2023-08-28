A Napa man faces felony allegations of threatening police and prosecutors, as well as harassing a resident, Napa Police reported.

Police officers detained Ryan Garrett Tippins, 49, at his home at noon Saturday, according to the department. He was booked into the Napa County jail on $150,000 bail for investigation of harassing government officials, stalking, and making a criminal threat.

Tippins’ arrest follows a report Napa Police received at 10:17 a.m. Saturday from a person who said Tippins had harassed them for the past week — by trespassing, making perceived threats, and leaving burning cigarettes and other items on their property, according to police Sgt. Keri Sedgley.

During that period, Tippins also posted a social media message containing multiple death threats directed at Napa Police and its officers, as well as the Napa County District Attorney's Office and Superior Court, among others, Sedgley said in an email.

