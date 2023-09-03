A Napa man was arrested on suspicion of felony drunken driving after a two-vehicle crash that injured two people Friday night, according to Napa Police.

Officers were called to South Jefferson Street and Sheveland Lane at 8:40 p.m. after a collision involving a Ford F-350 pickup truck and a Toyota sedan, according to police Sgt. Brett Muratori. The driver and passenger of the Toyota were hospitalized with moderate injuries, Muratori said.

Jacob Daniel Lair, 23, who Muratori said was driving the truck, was detained by police and was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony count of causing injury by driving under the influence. He was released at 3:45 p.m. Saturday on $100,000 bail, according to jail booking records.

