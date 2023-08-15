Napa Police arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of felony kidnapping and assault in connection with a disturbance on Friday, the department reported.

Israel Villalpando, 28, was detained at 3:25 p.m. Monday on warrant allegations of kidnapping, two counts of assault, and making a criminal threat. He was booked into the Napa County jail on $500,000 bail.

The allegations are linked to an incident involving Villalpando and a relative in the 4000 block of Solano Avenue, according to police Sgt. Keri Sedgley. The victim alleged that Villalpando assaulted them, pushed them into a vehicle, strangled them, brandished a knife, and threatened to kill the victim and their family, Sedgley said.

The victim finally convinced Villalpando to let them go, and then was able to get medical treatment and contact police, according to Sedgley. Villalpando was arrested in the 1100 block of Third Street three days later.