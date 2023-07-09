Napa Police officers arrested a driver Friday evening after a hit-and-run incident led to a high-speed pursuit through the city, the department reported.

At about 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of Hemlock Street after reports that a man had been involved in a crash and tried to run over a pedestrian, according to police Sgt. Garrett Smith. Police located a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Kris Isaac Ingwell of Napa, and a pursuit ensued that covered several miles and exceeded 100 mph, Smith said in an email.

Ingwell lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a “fixed object” on Jefferson Street, where officers detained him, according to Smith, who said no other vehicles or people were involved in the pursuit.

Ingwell was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of felony assault with a deadly weapon, evading police officers, driving under the influence and driving without a license. He was being held Sunday afternoon on $50,000 bail.

