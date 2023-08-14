Napa Police reported the arrest of a city resident after a flare gun was fired from his home late Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 11:51 p.m. after a resident reported hearing a gunshot in the area, according to police Sgt. Keri Sedgley. The caller flagged down arriving officers and pointed them to the home of 68-year-old Clifford T. Totty, Sedgley said in an email.

Totty admitted to police that he had discharged a flare gun out of his front door, according to Sedgley. He was detained on felony allegations of assault and firearm possession by a felon, and booked into the Napa County jail on $50,000 bail.