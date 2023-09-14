A Napa man was arrested Wednesday night after stabbing a co-worker at a downtown restaurant, according to police.
Shortly before 9:25 p.m., two employees of Wilfred's Lounge at 967 First St. got into an argument, and one worker used a large chef’s knife to stab the other in the chest, according to Napa Police Sgt. Keri Sedgley. The victim also received a cut to the hand while trying to deflect the stabbing motion, Sedgley said in an email.
Officers arrived and arrested Mark Timothy Marasigan, 44, on felony counts of assault and battery. The suspect, whose last name is spelled Marisigan in jail booking records, was booked into the Napa County jail on $50,000 bail.
The victim was treated at a local hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police reported.