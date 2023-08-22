A Napa woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after brandishing a large knife at a service station and throwing objects at passing cars, causing people to flee the station and leading to a shelter-in-place order at neighboring businesses, police reported.

Officers detained Bridget Alexis Flynn, 29, in connection with the disturbance at the Chevron station on Imola and Soscol avenues. She was booked into the Napa County jail on various misdemeanor counts including brandishing a weapon and resisting arrest, as well as a felony count of throwing items at moving vehicles.

At 2:15 p.m., dispatchers received calls that a woman was holding a butcher knife near the front door of the Chevron’s convenience store, and had thrown things at cars and chased people while carrying a large stick, according to police Sgt. Garrett Smith.

Officers arriving at the gas station found Flynn (whose first name Napa Police listed as Bridgette) hiding near dumpsters, Smith said. After Flynn disobeyed officers’ orders for several minutes, police told people at two nearby businesses to shelter in place, according to Smith.

Finally, police were able to detain Flynn and recover the knife, a metal curtain rod and a suspected methamphetamine pipe, Smith reported.

Other allegations against Flynn include prowling, littering, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and violating her probation.

Any witnesses to the Chevron incident who have not already been contacted by Napa Police are asked to contact Officer Kevin King at kking@cityofnapa.org.

