Napa County sheriff’s deputies arrested a driver at the end of a vehicle pursuit Wednesday night from Napa to Vallejo, authorities reported.
At 8:30 p.m., a Napa Police officer stopped a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Manuel Martinez-Ortiz outside the Safeway at 3375 Jefferson St., but the motorist drove off and fled west on Trancas Street toward Highway 29, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
After Martinez-Ortiz turned onto southbound Highway 29, sheriff’s deputies took over the pursuit, Wofford said. Heading south over the next 15 minutes, the driver ran a red light at the intersection with Highway 12/121 in south Napa, then ran through a stop sign at the Eucalyptus Drive crossing in American Canyon, according to Wofford.
Deputies stopped the vehicle at the interchange of Highway 37 and Interstate 80 in Vallejo, where Martinez-Ortiz was detained after deputies fired a pepperball round when he failed to leave his vehicle, Wofford said.
Martinez-Ortiz was taken to Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center, where he told deputies he had blacked out during the incident, and had taken methamphetamine and at least three Ecstasy pills, according to Wofford. After being allowed to use a hospital rest room, he tried to run but was quickly stopped by a deputy, Wofford added.
The driver was later booked into the Napa County jail, where booking records listed him as Manuel Ortiz Martinez. He was being held Friday on $250,000 bail on felony counts of evading law enforcement officers and escape, as well as driving under the influence and other misdemeanor counts.
A man driving a U-Haul truck struck and injured several pedestrians in New York City on Monday before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit through Brooklyn. At least eight people were hurt at two locations, including two people who were in critical condition, the New York City Fire Department said in an email. The truck sped through the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, hitting people on a sidewalk at one point, before police stopped it more than 3 miles (5 kilometers) away near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan. Aerial video from news helicopters showed the truck on a sidewalk, its path blocked by a police cruiser. Authorities were examining the truck to make sure it didn't contain explosives. A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Eric Adams said a suspect was in custody. “There are no additional credible threats at this time,” Fabien Levy tweeted. The incident coincided with the start of the death penalty phase in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, an Islamic extremist who killed eight people in 2017 by mowing them down with a rented truck. It was not clear whether the two events were related.
PHOTOS: 'Every 15 Minutes' simulates a DUI crash's effects for Napa students
Justin-Siena students with white face paint representing the living dead watch as the coroner wheels away a victim during a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of an “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Students from Justin-Siena High School look on as first responders are seen working a simulated drunken driving crash scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place on campus Thursday.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Chaplain Lee Shaw plays the part of consoling volunteer actors grieving over Justin-Siena student Gabbie Davis, who is playing dead in a simulated DUI crash scene during the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration March 23 in north Napa.
Nick Otto, Register file photo
Justin-Siena student Andrew Bartolucci Engelbert is given a field sobriety test by members of Napa Police during “Every 15 Minutes,” a demonstration that simulates the aftermath of a crash caused by driving under the influence.
Nick Otto, Register
A California Highway Patrol officer looks over a simulated drunken driving wreck as part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration Thursday at Justin-Siena High School.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena students Hunter Bledsoe, Hilary Klam, Noor Gorgis and Gabbie Davis act out a scenario simulating the aftermath of a DUI crash on Thursday during the "Every 15 Minutes" program hosted by the school.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Gabbie Davis is seen lying in a body bag and playing dead as Napa Police Chaplain Lee Shaw stands nearby during the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration Thursday on campus.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa Fire members worked around a wrecked car during the centerpiece of an "Every 15 Minutes" demonstration at Justin-Siena High School.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena students with white face paint represent the living dead watch a simulated drunken driving crash scene during the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration hosted by the Napa high school.
Nick Otto, Register
A member of the Napa County Sheriff’s Department looks over a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at Justin-Siena High School on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
The coroner is seen closing a body bag with Justin-Siena student Gabbie Davis inside who is playing dead during a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Roman Williams has fake blood applied before the start of a simulated drunk driving accident scene for an “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Gabbie Davis, is seen laying on the hood of a car for her role in a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Gabbie Davis, is put into position for her role in a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Roman Williams acts out a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Gabbie Davis, is put into position for her role in a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena students, Hunter Bledsoe, Hilary Klam, Noor Gorgis, Andrew Bartolucci Engelbert and Gabbie Davis act out a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena students gather to watch a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Hunter Bledsoe is helped by a member of the Napa Fire Department during a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Hilary Klam acts out a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
An empty beer can is marked near a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of an “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at Justin-Siena High School on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena students, Hunter Bledsoe and Gabbie Davis act out a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Volunteer actors pretend to grieve over Justin-Siena student Gabbie Davis, who is playing dead, during a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Empty beer cans are seen on top of a damaged car during a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Hunter Bledsoe is seen in the back of a police cruiser during a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Roman Williams is put on a stretcher by membesr of the Napa Fire Department during a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena students, Hunter Bledsoe and Hilary Klam are treated by members of the Napa Fire Department during a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Andrew Bartolucci Engelbert is given a breathalyzer by members of the Napa Police Department during a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
A student from Justin-Siena High School holds bits of glass from a broken windshield before the start of a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena student Gabbie Davis is seen laying in a body bag and playing dead during a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Onlookers are seen near Justin-Siena High School where a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of an “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration took place on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto ,Register
Justin-Siena students are seen through a police cruiser window as they watch a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of an “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Students from Justin-Siena High School watch as a medical helicopter lands on the school grounds during a simulated drunk driving accident scene as a part of the “Every 15 Minutes” demonstration that took place at the high school on Thursday, March 23.
Nick Otto, Register
Photos: For more images, point your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tap the link.
