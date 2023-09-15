Napa County sheriff’s deputies arrested a driver at the end of a vehicle pursuit Wednesday night from Napa to Vallejo, authorities reported.

At 8:30 p.m., a Napa Police officer stopped a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Manuel Martinez-Ortiz outside the Safeway at 3375 Jefferson St., but the motorist drove off and fled west on Trancas Street toward Highway 29, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

After Martinez-Ortiz turned onto southbound Highway 29, sheriff’s deputies took over the pursuit, Wofford said. Heading south over the next 15 minutes, the driver ran a red light at the intersection with Highway 12/121 in south Napa, then ran through a stop sign at the Eucalyptus Drive crossing in American Canyon, according to Wofford.

Deputies stopped the vehicle at the interchange of Highway 37 and Interstate 80 in Vallejo, where Martinez-Ortiz was detained after deputies fired a pepperball round when he failed to leave his vehicle, Wofford said.

Martinez-Ortiz was taken to Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center, where he told deputies he had blacked out during the incident, and had taken methamphetamine and at least three Ecstasy pills, according to Wofford. After being allowed to use a hospital rest room, he tried to run but was quickly stopped by a deputy, Wofford added.

The driver was later booked into the Napa County jail, where booking records listed him as Manuel Ortiz Martinez. He was being held Friday on $250,000 bail on felony counts of evading law enforcement officers and escape, as well as driving under the influence and other misdemeanor counts.

