A 35-year-old man was arrested Wednesday evening after briefly eluding police officers following a theft from a Walmart, according to American Canyon Police.

Around 6 p.m., officers tried to stop a Jeep that had just been linked to a theft from the Walmart at 7011 Main St., police said in a Facebook post. The driver, identified as Christian Ancho Lastima, sped down surface streets before striking a curb near James Road and Wilson Way, according to the department.

After the crash, Lastima fled on foot but officers detained him a short distance from the Jeep, where merchandise stolen from the Walmart was found, police reported.

Lastima, who has no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of evading police officers, leaving the scene of an accident, pepper spray possession by a felon, and resisting arrest. He also faces a warrant in San Mateo County, according to police.

