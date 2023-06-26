Five people, including a 12-year-old, were arrested Monday after an early-morning burglary at a Napa cannabis retailer, police reported.

The suspects were detained after vehicle pursuits and at least two collisions in the aftermath of a theft at the Perfect Union dispensary at 1760 Industrial Way, Napa Police said in a news release.

Officers arrested three adult men from Oakland in connection with the dispensary burglary – Jajuan Nelson Jones, 24; Miguel Angel Gonzalez, 21; and Francisco Ramos III, 24. Also detained were two minors, a 16-year-old San Franciscan and a 12-year-old Oakland resident.

Napa Police officers were called to Perfect Union at 5:28 a.m. after an alarm went off at the business, the department said. Live surveillance video showed several people wearing hooded sweatshirts masks driving a vehicle into the store, entering and the filling garbage bags with merchandise, according to police.

Officers arrived within three minutes, at which time the suspects fled in three vehicles, driving on sidewalks as they fled, according to the police statement. Police tried to follow the fleeing drivers while also ensuring no one was inside the dispensary at the time of the attack.

When members of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and American Canyon Police tried to stop one of the vehicles, a pursuit ensued that ended with the vehicle’s crash in Vallejo, police said. Four of the suspects then ran from the scene but were soon detained by officers, according to Napa Police, who said one suspect received a minor injury when bitten by a Vallejo patrol dog.

Items from the Napa dispensary were found inside the vehicle after the pursuit, police reported.

Napa Police then received calls reporting that two vehicles had been involved in non-injury crashes and that people were running from the area, the department said. Arriving officers found the 16-year-old suspect in the area, possessing a loaded .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun with the serial number removed, as well as more items from the dispensary, according to police.

The three adult suspects were booked into the Napa County jail, and the two youths were taken to the county juvenile hall.

Allegations against the suspects include burglary, criminal conspiracy, evading police officers, removing ID marks on a firearm, illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine, and gun and ammunition possession by a minor.

Napa Police tied the Perfect Union theft with similar incidents elsewhere in the Bay Area, without giving further details.

Anyone with information about the Napa dispensary incident is asked to call Napa Police Detective Dodd at 707-257-9566 or ddodd@cityofnapa.org.