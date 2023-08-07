Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

On Saturday night, officers responded to a call from a resident who said an intruder had smashed a window, entered their home and stolen a yellow Labrador puppy, Napa Police said in an Instrgram post. At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, police arrested Lonnie Glen Glass, 64, who was found with the puppy, according to the department.