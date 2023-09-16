A man faces a potential attempted murder charge after stabbing a 61-year-old man – and then himself being stabbed by the victim, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

The attack occurred shortly after 9 a.m. outside the victim’s home in the 5200 block of the Silverado Trail north of Napa, the agency said in a Facebook post.

The homeowner stepped outside his house after the power went out and encountered 33-year-old Andrew Kenneth Dixon of Long Beach, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford. A fight ensued, during which Dixon stabbed the resident in the back. The victim then pulled the knife out of his body and stabbed Dixon in the torso, Wofford said.

After the attack, the homeowner called law enforcement, and sheriff’s deputies arrived to arrest Dixon, according to Wofford.

Both men were hospitalized with wounds that are not considered life-threatening, Wofford said.

It was not immediately known why the victim lost electricity at his home just before the assault.

Dixon was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and elder abuse. He was being held without bail Saturday afternoon.

