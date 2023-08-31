A car crash early Sunday morning killed the wife of Stephen Patterson – and the longtime leader of the Central Valley building supply chain may face felony charges in the death of his spouse.

The 54-year-old Patterson was arrested by California Highway Patrol officers after the single-vehicle wreck on Highway 128, in rural northern Napa County. His passenger, 51-year-old Maria Amparo Patterson of Winters, died of injuries sustained in the crash, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Coroner’s Office.

Stephen Patterson was booked into the Napa County jail on felony allegations of gross vehicular manslaughter and causing death by driving under the influence. He was released shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday on $500,000 bail, according to jail booking records.

As of Thursday evening, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office had not yet filed charges against Patterson. It was not immediately known if a lawyer was representing him.

CHP previously reported the wreck occurred in the predawn hours of Sunday, when the Pattersons’ GMC Yukon failed to manage a left-hand curve near Lower Chiles Valley Road, tumbled down an embankment and overturned several times.

Stephen Patterson has been president and chief executive of Central Valley since 2004. He is the third generation of his family to lead the building supply company, which was founded in St. Helena by his grandparents Robert (Pat) and Eveleth (Evy) Patterson in 1955.

Central Valley has since added stores in Napa, American Canyon, Healdsburg and Woodland. The company also acquired Foster Lumber Yards, which operates in Vallejo and Fairfield, in 2018.

