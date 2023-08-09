Two women, who were arrested following a theft from an American Canyon pharmacy Tuesday evening ,face felony allegations of illegal gun possession, police reported.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

At about 5 p.m., officers stopped a Toyota Camry leaving the Walgreens at 210 American Canyon Road shortly after several items were reportedly stolen from the drugstore, American Canyon Police said in a Facebook post. Police identified the driver as 29-year-old Deja Lambert and her passenger as 37-year-old Debony Taray Jackson, both Oakland residents.

A search of the car revealed merchandise taken from Walgreens, a device to remove security tags from store items, and a Ruger .380 pistol with a loaded extended magazine and no serial number, according to the police statement.

Officers detained both women, who were booked into the Napa County jail. Lambert and Jackson were being held Wednesday afternoon on felony and misdemeanor allegations of theft, firearm possession by a felon, and possessing burglary tools.

PHOTOS: Napa County's 2023 Rock the Ride Rock the Ride 2 Rock the Ride 1 Rock the Ride 3 Rock the Ride 4 Rock the Ride 5 Rock the Ride 6 Rock the Ride 7 Rock the Ride 8 Rock the Ride 9 Rock the Ride 10 Rock the Ride 11 Rock the Ride 12 Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride