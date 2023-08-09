Two women, who were arrested following a theft from an American Canyon pharmacy Tuesday evening ,face felony allegations of illegal gun possession, police reported.
Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.
At about 5 p.m., officers stopped a Toyota Camry leaving the Walgreens at 210 American Canyon Road shortly after several items were reportedly stolen from the drugstore, American Canyon Police said in a Facebook post. Police identified the driver as 29-year-old Deja Lambert and her passenger as 37-year-old Debony Taray Jackson, both Oakland residents.
A search of the car revealed merchandise taken from Walgreens, a device to remove security tags from store items, and a Ruger .380 pistol with a loaded extended magazine and no serial number, according to the police statement.
Officers detained both women, who were booked into the Napa County jail. Lambert and Jackson were being held Wednesday afternoon on felony and misdemeanor allegations of theft, firearm possession by a felon, and possessing burglary tools.
There’s been a dramatic increase in car thefts in America in the first half of 2023. The “Crime Trends in U.S. Cities: Mid-Year 2023 Update” study, published by the Council on Criminal Justice, found there were about one-third “more motor vehicle thefts from January through June 2023 compared to the first half of 2022.” Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
ZMG - Veuer
PHOTOS: Napa County's 2023 Rock the Ride
Rock the Ride 2
Participants celebrated Saturday at the annual Rock the Ride, which ended with bubbles and burritos at Yountville Park.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 1
Bicyclists are cheered on as they finish the sixth annual Rock the Ride at Yountville Park on Saturday. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 3
A bicyclist waved during Saturday's Rock the Ride bike-walk tour at Yountville Park on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 4
U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson wore “Rock the Ride” socks while addressing an audience Saturday during the annual ride-walk fundraiser for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 5
Volunteers served sparkling wine Saturday at Yountville Park, the finishing point for the annual Rock the Ride fundraiser to support gun violence prevention campaigns.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 6
LC Arisman, a member of Moms Demand Action, danced during the sixth annual Rock the Ride event on Saturday in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 7
U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson (left) and retired Napa County Sheriff John Robertson (right) listen as former professional road racing cyclist Floyd Landis addresses spectators Saturday during the Rock the Ride fundraiser for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 8
Bicyclists are cheered on as they finish the Rock the Ride bike-walk tour at Yountville Park on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 9
Walkers cheer while approaching the finish line of the Rock the Ride tour at Yountville Park on Saturday. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 10
Participants wearing Moms Demand Action T-shirts listen as U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson speaks at the sixth annual Rock the Ride at Yountville Park on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 11
Pedestrians approached the end of the Rock the Ride course at Yountville Park on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride 12
A cyclist celebrates while finishing the Rock the Ride course Saturday in Yountville.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Rock the Ride
A scene from the Sixth annual Rock the Ride which ended with bubble and burritos at Yountville Park on Saturday, June 24. The event is a fundraising ride-walk for gun violence prevention.
Nick Otto, Register
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!