The man suspected of shooting and seriously wounding a driver on a Napa highway last year has pleaded not guilty of attempted murder for the second time – after a year-long halt to his court case amid questions about his competency to stand trial.

Tuong Nguyen, 43, entered not-guilty pleas on eight felony counts Thursday morning in Napa County Superior Court. In addition to attempted murder, he faces charges of carjacking, shooting at and from a motor vehicle, and four counts of illegally possessing and carrying guns and ammunition.

Special allegations against Nguyen include causing great bodily injury and committing a crime after being released from prison.

Nguyen, who has no listed address, is being held without bail in the Napa County jail in connection with an attack on Feb. 18, 2022 on northbound Highway 29 in south Napa. He faces a potential sentence of life in state prison, with the possibility of parole, if convicted of attempted murder.

Prosecutors say Nguyen pulled up in his vehicle alongside a work truck, then shot and wounded its driver, 58-year-old Robert Abreu of American Canyon. Abreu, a flooring installer, was driving to work that morning when an assailant shot him through a rear window of his truck, his niece Nina O’Brien said shortly after the incident.

Abreu was able to call law enforcement after the shooting, but was then airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office said at the time. Family members later started a GoFundMe page to raise money for hospital costs for Abreu, who was not insured, according to O’Brien.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

Shortly after the shooting of Abreu, dispatchers received a call from a woman who said a man pointed a gun at her and demanded the keys to her car on First Street in the city of Napa, according to arrest documents. Napa County sheriff’s deputies found the car on Highway 221 and Magnolia Lane and detained Nguyen later that morning, a criminal complaint states.

Nguyen initially pleaded not guilty to the charges March 8, 2022, 2 ½ weeks after the shooting. However, the case was suspended just over a month later after his defense lawyer expressed doubts that his client’s mental health would allow him to stand trial. (Earlier, Nguyen sought to act as his own lawyer in the case, despite a judge admonishing him that trying to represent himself against such grave charges would be foolhardy and “tantamount to suicide.”)

Napa County Judge Joseph J. Solga ordered the case to resume on May 8 of this year.