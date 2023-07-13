A Fairfield woman faces weapon- and theft-related allegations after her arrest during a vehicle stop Thursday morning, according to American Canyon Police.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., officers stopped a stolen 2019 Nissan Sentra on southbound Highway 29, the department said in a news release. During the stop, the driver, identified as 39-year-old Sabrina Yvonne Annal, refused to leave her car or follow officers’ commands, and police temporarily closed a section of the highway’s southbound lanes north of Donaldson Way West as a safety precaution, the department said.

Using a Napa County Sheriff’s Office drone, police observed the driver reaching into a wooden box instead of exiting the Nissan, according to police spokesperson Nicol Dudley, who said the box contained a Taser.

Finally, “less-lethal” bean bag rounds were fired toward the car, whose windows were closed, Dudley said. Annal exited the car and was detained without injury, police said.

Annal was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of vehicle theft and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and illegal stun gun possession by a felon. She also faces felony warrants in Solano County for vehicle theft, evading police, and leaving the scene of an accident, police reported.

Photos: Napa Valley Faces and Places, July 9, 2023