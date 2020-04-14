Critical information about coronavirus pandemic is kept secret in California. Here's why

Critics of the law say HIPAA has been used to shroud American health care in secrecy over the past 25 years and makes it difficult to conduct independent health care research. The law's privacy rules also have shielded public access to health care billing and medical trends, preventing independent scrutiny that could expose medical price gouging, unscrupulous doctors and unsafe conditions at hospitals and clinics.

Others say the law has been used to punish health care workers who speak out about problems in their medical centers.

"It has been a gag on us. We're unable to innovate. We're unable to speak out," Dr. Zubin Damania, a Las Vegas physician, comedian and internet personality, wrote in Medpage Today last week, in response to doctors being fired for speaking out about the lack of protective equipment in their facilities. "HIPAA should be a choice for the patient. They control their privacy, not you.

"How many times have we heard HIPAA being used as a sword against clinicians who need to speak out? 'Well, we're worried about patient privacy.' No, you're not. You're worried about someone figuring out how much you make and how little you do to actually help patient care."