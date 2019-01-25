The critically injured victim of a Jan. 15 hit-and-run crash is now able to open her eyes and speak, according to her brother.
Mary Elizabeth Jackson, 62, is a 50-year resident of Napa and has been a Vine bus driver for 15 years, according to brother Ray Baslee. Jackson's colleagues told Baslee that she was just getting off of her shift when the crash happened.
Jackson had reportedly parked her bus on Soscol Avenue and was walking across the busy four-lane road, south of Lincoln Avenue, to go to the bus yard at Soscol and Jackson Street, he said. That's when a dark-colored, newer-model Honda struck her while driving south on Soscol around 6:40 p.m., according to Napa police.
"It was dark and it was wet," Baslee said. "At 62, she's not much of a sprinter, so she couldn't run out of the way of the car."
The department asked residents on social media to be on the lookout for the suspect's car and officers later arrested 21-year-old Alexandra Benay Varellas, of Napa, on suspicion of a felony hit-and-run. Varellas has plead not guilty, according to court documents, though a police report filed in court says she admitted to hitting Jackson.
Jackson was seriously injured by that crash, Baslee said, and had recently returned to work after taking time off for a back surgery and using much of her savings.
The family created a GoFundMe page to crowd-source donations to defray the cost of medical treatment for injuries including a fractured skull, fractures to both legs and arms, broken ribs and vertebrae, a broken collarbone and shoulder, internal injuries and many abrasions, according to the page.
Much of her treatment costs will not be covered because of health insurance exclusions and exceeded maximums, Baslee wrote on the site. A bolt was placed in her head to relieve swelling of the cranium, he wrote.
The family had received more than $2,200 in donations toward their $10,000 goal as of Friday.
Jackson has already had two surgeries since the accident and will need more, though she seems to be improving, Baslee said. She can now open her eyes, which were once swollen shut, and she spoke in a whisper to her roommate on Tuesday night, Baslee said.
The first night that Jackson got a chance to speak, she asked her roommate how her dog, Shiloh, was doing, Baslee said.
Baslee said Wednesday morning that he had not spoken with his sister since the accident, but her body language indicated that she was angry and frustrated with her situation.
"We think she's out of danger, but ... not so sure she's going to go back to that line of work," he said.
An adopted hometown
Jackson was born in Germany, into a U.S. Air Force family, Baslee said. Baslee, who lives in Placerville, said she has a twin sister, Marsha Holford, in Nevada.
Jackson had lived in France, Nebraska, Mississippi and Colorado by the time she was 10. She moved with her mother to Vallejo in 1966 after her parents divorced, then moved to Napa two years later.
She moved around so much that she never had a hometown, Baslee said, but adopted Napa as her own. Jackson never left, even though the cost of living had risen so much that she could not afford to purchase a mobile home, he said. Jackson has rented the same modest home off of Main Street for 30 years.
"She knows the town in and out," Baslee said. "She knows everything about the town."
Jackson worked as a dog groomer for years before she became a bus driver, he said. At times, Jackson woke up at 4 a.m. to start her route.
She married a local tow truck driver, Bob Jackson, in 1983. They lived together in a Coombs Street home that flooded, then moved to the Main Street home. Bob became sick and died in 2014, Baslee said, and Jackson paid off his medical bills by working overtime and being frugal.
She had just begun saving money again before the crash, he wrote on the GoFundMe site.
Jackson loves to paint animals, and gives or sells her work to coworkers or others, Baslee said. At times, her home would resemble an art studio, with easels and paints strewn about her table.
Baslee said his sister is independent, friendly and fun to be around. That's partly why she enjoyed being a bus driver, Baslee said. Jackson spoke fondly of many bus riders and got to know bits about their lives.
"She had a way of making you feel comfortable talking to her," he said. "She's not standoffish at all."
Cheryl Drake, who manages the Vine bus company via contractor Transdev, said Mary is an exemplary employee with a perfect safety record. She had been known to make paintings for her passengers and work colleagues, and was well-liked and respected at work, she said.
Drake couldn't recall receiving a complaint about Jackson in her 15-year career as a bus driver. Jackson is the fifth most senior employee among her 55 colleagues, Drake said.
Jackson's accident isn't the first vehicle and pedestrian crash near that intersection. John W. Stewart, 68, died in June after he tried to cross Soscol near Imperial Way and Vallejo Street, and was hit by a pickup truck.
Napa police Sgt. Kristofer Jenny, head of the traffic division, said via email on Wednesday that the department urges pedestrians to use crosswalks.