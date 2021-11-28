Crowds come out to downtown Napa for city’s first Christmas Parade since 2018

Glowing holiday lights, high-energy carols blaring from gaily decorated floats, and a visit from Santa Claus are annual sights that had gone missing from downtown Napa – until Saturday night.

Throngs of cheering spectators lined Second, Brown and Third streets for the belated return of the Napa Christmas Parade, part of the city’s traditional holiday season kickoff on Thanksgiving weekend. The Kiwanis Club of Napa had last hosted the 90-minute pageant of floats, vintage cars and dancers in 2018, before a forecast of rain and wind in 2019, and last year’s shelter-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, had put the celebration into an extended limbo.

Forty-eight floats and vehicles appeared in Saturday’s event, according to Julie Morales of TEAM Morales Events, coordinator of the parade.

The final vehicle in the procession was a restored vintage fire engine bearing a waving and chortling Santa, waving and giving Christmas greetings to families bunched on the sidewalks. After the parade, a queue extended for more than half a block on downtown First Street, as parents waited their turns to bring their children to the Archer hotel for photos with Saint Nick.

Three groups each won $500 awards for building the outstanding floats of the 2021 parade, according to Morales. The Vintage High School Crusher Marching Band and Color Guard was honored for best music, West Park Elementary School's Family Club for best theme, and Hilario's Auto Repair Wheels and Tires for the best and most use of lights.

Saturday’s parade capped a weekend of early Yuletide festivities in downtown Napa, following the return of the city Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday – another annual event put on hold in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The revival of Napa Valley holiday gatherings began Nov. 21 with Yountville’s tree lighting, which again welcomed spectators after being restricted to a streaming video audience a year ago.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, Calistoga will stage its 25th annual Lighted Tractor Parade, which will showcase an array of illuminated and decorated tractors, farm vehicles and floats. The event will take place downtown on Lincoln Avenue, rain or shine.

Also Saturday, American Canyon will stage a Magic of the Season celebration starting at 6 p.m. at Shenandoah Park, 100 Sonoma Creek Way. The event will feature a lighted parade, Christmas tree lighting, holiday marketplace and other entertainment.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

