Cruise ship passengers now at Travis quarantine, no plans for testing

"I think it would be much better to test everyone aboard," said Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University.

Gene Qin of San Francisco, who was still aboard the Grand Princess Tuesday morning, said his 73-year-old wife Dianne has run a fever and been coughing since last Thursday. She has not been tested for coronavirus, much less given priority to leave the ship, he said.

"She needs testing and that's why it's urgent she gets off the ship," said Qin, 73, a retired lab supervisor from UC San Francisco. "Nobody can give us information."

Passengers who arrived at Travis Air Force Base on late Monday were told they will receive daily temperature checks and medical screening for symptoms. Passengers may also be sent to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, according to the California Office of Emergency Services.

"At this time, we expect your quarantine will last 14 days," until March 23, according to a check-in letter given at Travis to all incoming passengers.

There is no word about the prospect of a test, which could tell them whether they are sick or healthy, perhaps shortening the length of their ordeal. Earlier, the Department of Health and Human Services said that testing of all passengers would be conducted.