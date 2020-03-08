Cruise ship struck by coronavirus to dock at Port of Oakland as early as Monday

Another Napa couple, Don Winter and his wife Katherine Mulholland Dusay Winter, were on a 30-day trip on the Viking Sun, which Don Winter said was refused entry in at least two ports in Indonesia. Health officials at one of the ports boarded the ship to screen all passengers and crew, he said on Facebook.

The Grand Princess had been forbidden to dock in San Francisco amid evidence that the vessel was the breeding ground for a cluster of nearly 20 cases that resulted in at least one death after a previous voyage.

Meanwhile, the U.S. death toll from the virus climbed to 19, with all but three victims in Washington state. The number of infections swelled to more than 400, scattered across the U.S., as passengers aboard the ship holed up in their rooms.

Steven Smith and his wife, Michele, of Paradise in Butte County, went on the cruise to celebrate their wedding anniversary. The Smiths said they were a bit worried but felt safe in their room, which they had left just once since Thursday to video chat with their children.

Crew members wearing masks and gloves delivered trays with their food in covered plates, delivered outside their door. They've occupied themselves by watching TV, reading and looking out the window.

“Thank God, we have a window!” Steven Smith said.