Crystal McCarthy memorial events planned for February

Several public memorial events for Crystal Lea McCarthy, organized by her friends and family, have been coming together in the past few weeks.
McCarthy, an artist, musician, culinary worker and Napa resident — where she resided for roughly two years — went missing the night of Dec. 13, 2021, according to past reporting. Ten days later, after determined search efforts from McCarthy’s friends and Napa law enforcement, McCarthy’s body was found in the Napa River.
The first upcoming memorial service is planned for Feb. 3, from 6-8 p.m. in the JaM Cellars Ballroom — the historic Napa Valley Opera House at 1030 Main St. in Napa — upstairs from Blue Note Napa, McCarthy’s former workplace.
Another memorial service is slated for Feb. 5, from 1-3 p.m., at the El Rio bar in San Francisco, located at 3158 Mission St. Deanna Reister, a friend and former coworker of McCarthy, said the SF event will be a celebration of McCarthy’s lifestyle, which she said the SF city life and culture is symbolic of.
Galine Tumosova, one of McCarthy friends organizing the SF event, said the event will involve music — she and McCarthy used to play music together, she said — and friends and family giving speeches.
“We want to bring records, vinyl that she liked, music that we listened to,” Tumosova said.
Another event, a benefit memorial show in honor of McCarthy, is being planned for Feb. 27, at the Red Museum at 212 15th St. in Sacramento.
Amanda Chavez, another of McCarthy's friends who's organizing the Sacramento event, said a few bands connected to McCarthy — who was highly involved in the Sacramento music scene — will be playing at the event.
And the event will include artists, Chavez said. One friend is painting a bunch of terracotta plant pots, she added, because McCarthy loved plants and flowers.
"We’re just trying to make it kind of like a co-op style where everyone can contribute in some way," Chavez said.
Chavez said all money raised will be donated to McCarthy’s family.
"It’s just been a big tragedy for everyone," Chavez said. "It’s been hard for those that have, like myself, been friends with Crystal for 10 years. It's definitely going to be an emotional kind of event."
A GoFundMe to cover memorial expenses and support McCarthy’s family was launched in December, and so far has raised $14,815.
You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.