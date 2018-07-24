AMERICAN CANYON — Hundreds of children from American Canyon and Napa were treated to a rare U.S. performance Monday afternoon by a legendary Cuban jazz band that traveled from Havana to participate in Festival Napa Valley.
Grupo Compay Segundo performed for an hour at the new Boys & Girls Clubhouse in American Canyon, where 500-600 kids enjoyed an outdoor concert of Cuban rhythms.
Monday’s performance was only the second American appearance by Grupo Compay Segundo in nearly 20 years. The first occurred two nights earlier at Trefethen Family Vineyards as part of Festival Napa Valley.
“This is huge” for us, said Mark Kuhnhausen, executive director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley. “Our kids are getting to see some pretty special stuff that they probably would never have been exposed to.”
The concert was organized by Festival Napa Valley, which “worked really hard” to bring Grupo Compay Segundo to the U.S., according to Chief Operating Officer Sonia Tolbert.
“We worked for a year and a half to get their visas” to travel here, Tolbert said. Eventually, Festival Napa Valley contacted Rep. Mike Thompson for “some extra help” to get clearance from the State Department for the band to visit Napa Valley.
“We’re just really excited to be here and do this for kids,” she said. “Art and music changes lives, and we want to use that to inspire all these young people to dream big and create and express and explore.”
The concert was part of a week-long schedule of art activities at the Boys & Girls clubhouses in Napa and American Canyon, according to Area Director Jaime Gallegos.
“The amount of art these kids are getting this week is above and beyond what we normally do,” said Gallegos on Monday before the nine-member Grupo Compay Segundo took the stage.
The Cuban musicians weren’t the only ones planning this week to appear at the new clubhouse, which officially opened last month. The Boys & Girls Club invited other musicians from Festival Napa Valley to teach children about their instruments and about life as a musical performer.
The American Canyon clubhouse was also preparing to host a performing arts talent show and a visual arts gallery later this week to show off the talents of local youth, Gallegos said.
Kids attending the Napa Boys & Girls Clubhouse participated in similar art-related events last week. Many of them were bussed to American Canyon on Monday to enjoy the special concert.
Grupo Compay Segundo was founded by Máximo Francisco Repilado Muñoz, who was known professionally as Compay Segundo. The band has been performing in Cuba and around the world since 1955.
After Muñoz’s death in 2003 at the age of 95, his son, bassist Salvador Repilado, took over Grupo Compay Segundo. Father and son performed together with the famous Buena Vista Social Club, which sold millions of records in the 1990s.
Similarly to the Buena Vista Social Club, which introduced people to music from pre-revolutionary Cuba, Grupo Compay Segundo is dedicated to preserving and enriching Cuban cultural heritage and the musical contributions of Muñoz.
Muñoz was credited with, among other things, inventing a musical instrument called the armónico and the use of clarinets in traditional Cuban music.
Grupo Compay Segundo currently features Repilado on bass, lead vocalist Hugo Garzon, plus three clarinetists, two guitarists, a percussionist and a harmonica player.