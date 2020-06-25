Cucumber plant give-away for Napa on Friday, June 26

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OLE Health's Nutrition + Garden Health Programs team is hosting a “Cucumber-Plant Give-Away Event" on Friday, June 26, from 4-6 p.m. at the Napa Valley Vintners South Napa Campus, 300 Hartle Court.

The event will be drive-through and socially distanced, and will include an optional container and soil in which to grow the plant.

These plants that were once seeds, grown on the first-floor patio at our South Napa Campus by staff volunteers and Garden Educator Emily Newman.

The soil has been made possible by AMENDED SOILS, a bulk-soil company that serves North Coast farmers. The specific cucumber variety the OLE team planted ("Spacemaster") is suitable for small spaces because it only grows vines that are 1-2-feet long, as opposed to 5-feet long like most cucumbers.