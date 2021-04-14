Cycle for Sight returns to Napa Valley as virtual fundraiser – for more than cyclists and runners

“Whether it was allowed or not, we did not think it was the prudent thing health-wise to do,” he said of Cycle for Sight’s format. (Although Cycle for Sight’s website lists bike routes of 20, 27 and 52 miles in the county, Rose described the routes as simply suggested paths, and this year’s event will not include an official route or starting line.)

+3 No. 7 Story of 2020: Coronavirus wipes out Napa Valley entertainment By turning large gatherings into potential disease super-spreaders, the coronavirus turned 2020 into the year the fun died — or, at best, turned virtual.

In a break with past events, organizers are encouraging people to take part in any physically active way they choose.

“This year it’s not just cyclists; it’s ‘Do what you want any time of the day you want, anywhere in the world you happen to be,’” said Rose. “Go and celebrate your life and health by raising money to help veterans with PTSD and the wounds or war. We advertise it as (a chance to) bike, ride, cycle, walk, run; you can go rowing, you can play golf, tennis, whatever activity you want. The idea is to celebrate your life, now that we’re getting through a lot of the COVID.”

Cycle for Sight participants are asked to take pictures and videos of their activities Saturday and post them to Facebook with the hashtag #C4S2021. (Photos also may be emailed to info@ridenapavalley.com.) Images also may be displayed during Cycle for Sight’s evening Facebook webcast, starting at 5 p.m.

AmeriCorps members work to reduce wildfire threat to summer camp Enchanted Hills Camp is being rebuilt after being badly damaged in the wildfires of 2017,