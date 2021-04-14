Cycle for Sight returns to Napa Valley as virtual fundraiser – for more than cyclists and runners

Cycle for Sight & Rotary Ride for Veterans, the annual fundraising bicycle tour benefiting veterans and vision-impaired children, is returning Saturday after a one-year hiatus forced by COVID-19.
The event presented by the Rotary Club of Napa will take virtual form this year after the 2020 edition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 300 people have registered to join Cycle for Sight’s 13th edition to cycle, jog, walk, hike or even row at various locations from the Napa Valley to Hawaii, Texas and Washington, D.C., according to organizer Gary Rose.
Bookended by opening and closing ceremonies that will be livestreamed on Facebook video, this year’s tour will be a bridge between the COVID-19-related cancellations of public events and a hoped-for return to a traditional over-the-road gathering next spring, Rose said Tuesday afternoon.
“We hope this is a transition between a big-time live event and no event,” he said of the first edition since April 2019 of Cycle for Sight, which drew more than 1,800 participants and raised over $120,000 for the Enchanted Hills Camp for blind and visually impaired children, as well as charities serving veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Vintage High School student Natasha Beitz, 16, ran 26.2 miles on Sunday to honor her mother and to raise funds to help battle the disease that took her life in 2016.
Although the rate of coronavirus spread in Napa County has eased enough to place it in the more lenient orange tier of California’s four-rung latter of event rules, even the state’s less restrictive guidance caps mass gatherings in the hundreds rather than thousands of guests, which has prompted the Rotary club to take a conservative, socially distanced approach to its fundraiser.
“Whether it was allowed or not, we did not think it was the prudent thing health-wise to do,” he said of Cycle for Sight’s format. (Although Cycle for Sight’s website lists bike routes of 20, 27 and 52 miles in the county, Rose described the routes as simply suggested paths, and this year’s event will not include an official route or starting line.)
By turning large gatherings into potential disease super-spreaders, the coronavirus turned 2020 into the year the fun died — or, at best, turned virtual.
In a break with past events, organizers are encouraging people to take part in any physically active way they choose.
“This year it’s not just cyclists; it’s ‘Do what you want any time of the day you want, anywhere in the world you happen to be,’” said Rose. “Go and celebrate your life and health by raising money to help veterans with PTSD and the wounds or war. We advertise it as (a chance to) bike, ride, cycle, walk, run; you can go rowing, you can play golf, tennis, whatever activity you want. The idea is to celebrate your life, now that we’re getting through a lot of the COVID.”
Cycle for Sight participants are asked to take pictures and videos of their activities Saturday and post them to Facebook with the hashtag #C4S2021. (Photos also may be emailed to info@ridenapavalley.com.) Images also may be displayed during Cycle for Sight’s evening Facebook webcast, starting at 5 p.m.
Enchanted Hills Camp is being rebuilt after being badly damaged in the wildfires of 2017,
Meanwhile, the event’s Memorial Mile observance also will be moved online. In place of the mile-long array 300 signs that volunteers planted along the approach road into the Veterans Home of California, signs will be displayed during Cycle for Sight’s 5 p.m. Facebook webcast, Rose said.
Donors can make a $100 donation to have virtual signs displayed honoring active-duty service members, veterans, or loved ones.
Cycle for Sight’s kickoff ceremony will take place at Yountville’s Veterans Memorial Park but will be viewable only on Facebook, featuring brief spoken remarks and the singing of the national anthem, said Rose. The observance will not be open to in-person spectators.
Those registering to take part in Cycle for Sight may pick up their gift packets, including gaiters, at Athletic Feat – Bicycle Works, 3367 Solano Ave. in Napa.
For more information or to register, visit cycle4sight.com.
Photos: Napa seniors carry on despite COVID-19 challenges
Napa seniors during COVID-19
Napa Seniors during COVID-19
Napa seniors during COVID-19
Napa seniors during COVID-19
Napa Senior Center during COVID-19
Napa seniors during COVID-19
Napa seniors during COVID-19
Paul Oseso, GM of Aegis Napa.
Napan Joe Wolosz
