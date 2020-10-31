Día de Los Muertos event to be held at Oxbow Commons on Sunday

Sembrando Semillas and other Napa-area Latinx groups, nonprofits and area businesses will host a Día de Los Muertos observance on Sunday, Nov. 1, at the Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

This Día de Los Muertos observance will feature a 12 foot-long, 6 foot-high altar with more than 3,000 Mexican marigolds - or cempasúchil - with 300-plus petals each to represent each of the lives lost to COVID-19 this year. Some of the cempasúchil which are yellow will be arranged to honor the 16 Napa County residents who have died of the novel coronavirus.

The Oxbow Commons will have taped squares on the ground and lime markings on the grassy areas to help structure social distancing of family groups. Masks must be worn by those attending. Extra masks will be available on hand. Hand washing stations and ample hand sanitizers will be available.

Volunteers will circulate to help promote adherence to safety protocols, and signs will remind people of the protocols in Spanish and English. Health safety information will also be available at information tables.