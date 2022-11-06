Día de los Muertos has its day in downtown Napa

Visitors braved the arrival of rain to enjoy the city of Napa's inaugural Día de los Muertos celebration, which took place Saturday afternoon and evening at Veterans Memorial Park, Dwight Murray Plaza and the Brown Street promenade.
Nick Otto, Register video
Napa has become the latest city to begin celebrating Día de los Muertos, celebrating traditional culture and folklore as much as the holiday honors the departed.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Over five hours on Saturday, crowds braved rainy and cloudy weather to join the city’s inaugural festival marking a holiday that largely originated in Mexico and honors the dead. Festivities at Veterans Memorial Park and the downtown area ranged from mariachi, Aztec ceremony and folklorico dance to poetry, painting and crafts.
“It’s about cultural awareness and understanding and acceptance,” Katrina Gregory, city recreation manager, said about the effort to honor a Latino community that comprises 40% of Napa’s population.
The Día de los Muertos altars known as ofrendas were much in evidence on Saturday – from a community altar at Dwight Murray Plaza where families were invited to bring items of their loved ones, to individual creations by Unidos Middle School displayed within the Avenue of Young Artists, a showcase on the Brown Street promenade that also featured community quilt making, story-time readings and other activities.
On Saturday, a downtown known for fine food and wine became a Halloween-tinged hub for hundreds of kids – or the young at heart.
Students in the Napa Valley Unified School District had roles in adorning the Saturday celebration. In addition to the array of ofrendas, children from Willow Elementary and other campuses took part in creating papel picado, the art of cutting symbols into colorful paper, with the resulting work being displayed along with altars during Día de los Muertos.
Napa scheduled its festival after the holiday's traditional observance Nov. 1 and 2 to foster a higher community turnout on the weekend. Planners included members of the Napa school district and Napa Valley College, as well as First 5 Napa County, the Children’s Museum of Napa Valley, and residents who have organized previous local Día de los Muertos celebrations.
Mexican artisans are striving to preserve the traditional manufacture of paper cut-out decorations long used in altars for the Day of the Dead. Defying increasingly popular mass-production techniques, the artisans still make their own stencils to make papel picado. They punch sharp chisels into thick piles of tissue paper by hand instead of using longer-lasting plastic sheets, laser cutters or pre-made stencils. Experts say "papel picado" is probably a continuation of an older pre-Hispanic tradition of painting ceremonial figures on paper made of fig-bark sheets. The decorations are hung above on the Day of the Dead altars that Mexican families use to commemorate and commune with deceased relatives. The holiday runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 to remember those who died in accidents, childhood and adulthood.
PHOTOS: Napa's inaugural Día de los Muertos celebration
Día de los Muertos celebration
A student at Napa Valley Language Academy Folklorico performs during Napa’s first city-sponsored Día de los Muertos celebration on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
Members of Nanahuatzin and the Suscol Intertribal Council led the opening ceremony of the city of Napa’s inaugural Día de los Muertos celebration, held in downtown Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
Students at Napa Valley Language Academy Folklorico performed at Napa’s Día de los Muertos celebration Saturday afternoon in the downtown area.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
Students at Napa Valley Language Academy Folklorico performed during the city of Napa’s Día de los Muertos festival Saturday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
Visitors had the opportunity to write notes in remembrance of loved ones lost and attach them to an altar during Napa’s Día de los Muertos celebration in downtown Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
A member of Mariachi Tradicion Mexicana prepares to perform during Napa’s inaugural Día de los Muertos celebration on Saturday in the downtown district.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
Visitors look at altars created by students from Unidos Middle School at Napa’s Inaugural Dia De Los Muertos celebration in downtown Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
Visitors stand next to a mural by artist Hector Covarrubias that was on display at Napa’s inaugural Día de los Muertos celebration in downtown.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
Students at Napa Valley Language Academy Folklorico wait to perform at Napa’s inaugural Día de los Muertos festival at Veterans Memorial Park.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
Daleyza Meza, 6, looks at an altar during Napa’s Día de los Muertos celebration in downtown Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
Students at Napa Valley Language Academy Folklorico performed at Napa’s inaugural Día de los Muertos celebration in downtown Napa on Saturday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
Lilea Heine reads to kids during the city of Napa’s Día de los Muertos celebration Saturday in downtown.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
Vivianna Pena paints her daughter Quetzali’s face during the city of Napa’s inaugural celebration of Día de los Muertos celebration, which took place Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park and other downtown venues.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
Visitors applaud during the opening ceremony of Napa’s Inaugural Dia De Los Muertos celebration held in downtown Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
Members of Nanahuatzin and Suscol Intertribal Council led the opening ceremony of Napa’s Inaugural Dia De Los Muertos celebration held in downtown Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
Students at Napa Valley Language Academy Folklorico wait to perform at Napa’s Inaugural Dia De Los Muertos celebration in downtown Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
Alyin Rios, 3, participates in a community quilt making project with Artist Arleene Correa Valencia during Napa’s Inaugural Dia De Los Muertos celebration in downtown Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
A large crowd gathered to watch Students at Napa Valley Language Academy Folklorico perform during Napa’s Inaugural Dia De Los Muertos celebration in downtown Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
Volunteer Phyllis Quintana helps Hudson Ready, 7, make a headband at Napa’s Inaugural Dia De Los Muertos celebration in downtown Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
A performer uses ankle maracas during the opening ceremony of Napa’s Inaugural Dia De Los Muertos celebration led by Nanahuatzin and Suscol Intertribal Council in downtown Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
Students at Napa Valley Language Academy Folklorico perform at Napa’s Inaugural Dia De Los Muertos celebration in downtown Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
Students at Napa Valley Language Academy Folklorico perform at Napa’s Inaugural Dia De Los Muertos celebration in downtown Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
A visitor looks at an altar during Napa’s Inaugural Dia De Los Muertos celebration in downtown Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
Visitors take in art on display at Napa’s Inaugural Dia De Los Muertos celebration in downtown Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
Students at Napa Valley Language Academy Folklorico perform at Napa’s Inaugural Dia De Los Muertos celebration in downtown Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
Visitors gather around an altar at Napa’s Inaugural Dia De Los Muertos celebration in downtown Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
Visitors gather around food trucks at Napa’s Inaugural Dia De Los Muertos celebration in downtown Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
Napa city council member Bernie Narvaez watches a performance by Napa Valley Language Academy Folklorico with his children during Napa’s Inaugural Dia De Los Muertos celebration held in downtown Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
Napa city Councilmember Bernie Narvaez, left, and Mayor Scott Sedgley address the crowd during the opening ceremony of Napa’s inaugural Día de los Muertos celebration held in downtown Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
Día de los Muertos celebration
Students at Napa Valley Language Academy Folklorico get their faces painted before they perform at Napa’s Inaugural Dia De Los Muertos celebration in downtown Napa on Saturday.
Nick Otto, Register
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or
hyune@napanews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.