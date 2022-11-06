Día de los Muertos has its day in downtown Napa

Napa has become the latest city to begin celebrating Día de los Muertos, celebrating traditional culture and folklore as much as the holiday honors the departed.

Over five hours on Saturday, crowds braved rainy and cloudy weather to join the city’s inaugural festival marking a holiday that largely originated in Mexico and honors the dead. Festivities at Veterans Memorial Park and the downtown area ranged from mariachi, Aztec ceremony and folklorico dance to poetry, painting and crafts.

“It’s about cultural awareness and understanding and acceptance,” Katrina Gregory, city recreation manager, said about the effort to honor a Latino community that comprises 40% of Napa’s population.

The Día de los Muertos altars known as ofrendas were much in evidence on Saturday – from a community altar at Dwight Murray Plaza where families were invited to bring items of their loved ones, to individual creations by Unidos Middle School displayed within the Avenue of Young Artists, a showcase on the Brown Street promenade that also featured community quilt making, story-time readings and other activities.

Students in the Napa Valley Unified School District had roles in adorning the Saturday celebration. In addition to the array of ofrendas, children from Willow Elementary and other campuses took part in creating papel picado, the art of cutting symbols into colorful paper, with the resulting work being displayed along with altars during Día de los Muertos.

Napa scheduled its festival after the holiday's traditional observance Nov. 1 and 2 to foster a higher community turnout on the weekend. Planners included members of the Napa school district and Napa Valley College, as well as First 5 Napa County, the Children’s Museum of Napa Valley, and residents who have organized previous local Día de los Muertos celebrations.