DACA recipients in California rejoice at Supreme Court ruling, but anxiety remains

"There was always a level of uncertainty if our values and our ability of being on the right side of history would align with the U.S. Supreme Court. Now that we know that it did, we have a lot more fight in us because we have a win.

DACA recipients- were brought to the United States as children, many unaware that they had entered illegally or on visas that later expired. DACA gave them work permits and protection from deportation and was meant to be a temporary. Recipients had to reapply every two years.

In recent years, California has challenged in court the Trump administration's efforts to wind down the program. The University of California, under President Janet Napolitano — who crafted the DACA policy as U.S. Homeland Security secretary — is a lead plaintiff along with the state and other California entities and individuals.

"Today's decision is an important victory, for now, for the hundreds of thousands of Dreamers — including over 200,000 Californians — who contribute deeply to their communities each day," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "They are our neighbors, our coworkers and our friends, and in California, we will continue to have their backs."