Daily COVID-19 cases down to 4 in Napa County on Wednesday

New coronavirus cases in Napa County fell into the single digits Wednesday for the third time in just over a week.

The county Health and Human Services agency’s COVID-19 informational website reported only four new infections, following reports of seven and three new cases on consecutive days, Oct. 19 and 20. By comparison, 13 positive tests were reported Tuesday and 24 over the Friday-to-Monday weekend.

Viral spread in the county has gradually ebbed since a summertime surge driven by a more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 peaked with 324 infections in one week in mid-August. By the week of Oct. 15-21, that total had decreased to 98, the first double-digit figure since early July.

Thirteen people in Napa County were hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 10% of local intensive care beds were available.

In the Napa Valley Unified School District, the number of positive cases ticked slightly upward last week from the week before, from 18 to 21. Nineteen of the infections affected students and the other two were of staff members, according to the district’s weekly report, which covers 16,603 students and 1,674 workers.

