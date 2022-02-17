Daily COVID-19 positive tests dropping in Napa County

While newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Napa County continue to total hundreds daily, daily positive tests have plunged to a fraction of their wintertime peak, according to public health authorities.

Napa County case counts based on the date of laboratory reports show a sharp decline in infections from the peak of the country’s wintertime COVID-19 surge driven by the virus’ faster-spreading Omicron variant. From a high of 455 positive tests on Jan. 12, daily positive tests have slid to as few as 18 on Sunday and 23 on Wednesday, according to the informational website of the county’s Health and Human Services agency.

The website lists Napa County COVID-19 case totals both by the date of the test and by the date when infections are reported to the county. On Thursday, the county confirmed 197 more positive tests for the coronavirus, 32 fewer than the Wednesday figure. (County statistics do not include the results of privately purchases tests taken at home.)

The county’s most recent weekly case count illustrated the gap that often occurs between a positive test for the virus and its reporting to health authorities.

Despite a seven-day case count through Feb. 10 that was only 1% lower than the week before, that total largely reflected reporting delays for past infections, county officials said at the time. Of the 1,379 confirmed tests that week, only about 350 were for new infections, according to county estimates.

On Thursday, the number of people hospitalized in Napa County with COVID-19 remained unchanged at 12, and 32% of local intensive care beds were available.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

