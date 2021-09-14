 Skip to main content
Dairy truck spill snarls Highway 12 in south Napa

Dairy truck spill snarls Highway 12 in south Napa

A lane of Highway 12 in south Napa shut down Tuesday morning after spillage from a dairy truck created slippery conditions, according to the California Highway Patrol incident log.

The incident was reported to CHP at 8:58 a.m. as an “unknown white substance” leaking out of a truck on Jameson Canyon Road, the section of Highway 12 that connects to Highway 29 east of Napa County Airport.

A brief video shot by a Register reporter appears to show milk flowing out the back of a tractor-trailer carrying the branding of Producers Dairy, a Fresno-based company with a plant in Fairfield.

After drivers began swerving away from the spill, the right lane of westbound Jameson Canyon was closed for cleanup from Kirkland Ranch Road to Highway 29, according to CHP’s incident website. There was no estimated reopening time as of 11:15 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

