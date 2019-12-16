Police giving chase to two Infiniti sedans after a pot shop burglary early Saturday didn't have a difficult time following the thieves -- at least initially, officers reported.
One of the cars, damaged after it hit a patrol vehicle responding to a 3:36 a.m. burglar alarm, left a trail of stolen pot through downtown Santa Rosa, California, police wrote in a release.
But police eventually called off the pursuit down Highway 101 through Rohnert Park and Cotati at speeds of more than 100 mph for safety reasons, the release says.
All six suspected burglars escaped and are at large, police reported.
Police say the thieves may also have burglarized other San Francisco Bay Area marijuana shops. They were last seen driving a white newer model Infiniti sedan and a dark-colored newer model Infiniti sedan.
Officers responding to the burglar alarm in the 900 block of Piner Place found the six thieves, all described as men in their mid 20s, dashing to sedans loaded with stolen marijuana, police reported.
One man drove over a sidewalk and crashed into a police vehicle blocking his path, damaging his sedan and causing the packages of stolen pot to fall out as he fled, according to police.
Santa Rosa police asked that anyone with information on the theft call (707) 543-3575.