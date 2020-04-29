Damaged economy to take a chunk out of Napa street repairs

COVID-19 shutdowns will make for some additional bumps in the road.
Napa County and its cities had been preparing for a pothole-patching spree. New money from the local Measure T sales tax and 2017's Senate Bill One state fuel and vehicle fees would make a big difference.
But state and county shelter-at-home orders to try to slow the spread of COVID-19 are taking a toll on sales tax and gas tax revenues – and on road repair plans.
The city of Napa anticipated having $11.4 million in road repair money for fiscal year 2020-21 that begins in July. City officials predict this will drop by almost $3 million, to about $8.4 million.
Since 2009, the city has tried to pave 10 miles of residential street annually. City Public Works Director Julie Lucido said the city will know better within the next month how COVID-related cutbacks will affect this program.
“However, it is safe to say that, with the reduction in funding, our street work will slow,” she said in an email.
A map on the city website shows that the Pinot Drive area of northwest Napa is among several parts of town scheduled for work soon under the 10-mile program. How things might change because of the COVID-19 crisis remains to be seen.
The city recently completed road work on Trancas Street and Trower Avenue. It plans to do signal-and-intersection improvements at Main Street and Lincoln Avenue and signal coordination work. Work in the Westwood area will be delayed, Lucido said.
Napa County tends to roads in the unincorporated area outside of cities. In recent years, it saw its annual roads money rise from about $7 million to $18.5 million with Measure T and more money from the state.
“Depending on how long it takes to restart the economy, these sources are likely to be hard hit,” county Public Works Director Steven Lederer said.
How hard?
“It’s too early to tell, but the impacts may be significant ... It seems clear that projects in 2020-21 fiscal year and maybe years beyond that will be affected,” he said.
In early March, before the shelter-at-home orders, the county released a hefty 2020 road maintenance list.
Parts of El Centro Avenue, Airport Boulevard, Zinfadel Lane and Milton Road would be repaved. Narrow Salvador Avenue near the city of Napa, popular with walkers and cyclists, would be repaved and possibly have a ditch covered to make space for a bike lane.
Stretches of Dry Creek Road, Redwood Road, Mount Veeder Road, Duhig Road, Chiles Pope Valley Road, Deer Park/Howell Mountain roads and Olive Hill Lane/Mount George Avenue would see pavement work.
Storm repairs would be done on Mount Veeder Road, Dry Creek Road, Brookside Drive and Berryessa Knoxville Road. Earthquake repairs would be done on Silverado Trail, Yountville Cross bridge, Manley Lane culvert and Third Avenue bridge and culvert.
Lederer said some projects could be pushed into 2021. The county will stick with its plan and keep going until the money runs out.
Meanwhile, road crews must do their jobs amid COVID-19 social distancing requirements. Road maintenance is allowed as an "essential" activity under the state and county shelter-at-home orders.
Lederer said the county uses separate vehicles to transport workers to work sites and makes available hand washing and sanitary materials. Workers maintain physical distancing to the maximum extent feasible.
Lucido said city crews are physically distancing, wearing cloth masks and sticking to one worker per vehicle.
“We’re also meeting before the start of new activities to preplan any tasks that would normally involve close contact to identify alternative ways to accomplish the work,” she said.
