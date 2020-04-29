Damaged economy to take a chunk out of Napa street repairs

COVID-19 shutdowns will make for some additional bumps in the road.

Napa County and its cities had been preparing for a pothole-patching spree. New money from the local Measure T sales tax and 2017's Senate Bill One state fuel and vehicle fees would make a big difference.

But state and county shelter-at-home orders to try to slow the spread of COVID-19 are taking a toll on sales tax and gas tax revenues – and on road repair plans.

The city of Napa anticipated having $11.4 million in road repair money for fiscal year 2020-21 that begins in July. City officials predict this will drop by almost $3 million, to about $8.4 million.

Since 2009, the city has tried to pave 10 miles of residential street annually. City Public Works Director Julie Lucido said the city will know better within the next month how COVID-related cutbacks will affect this program.

“However, it is safe to say that, with the reduction in funding, our street work will slow,” she said in an email.

A map on the city website shows that the Pinot Drive area of northwest Napa is among several parts of town scheduled for work soon under the 10-mile program. How things might change because of the COVID-19 crisis remains to be seen.