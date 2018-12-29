Families were displaced Friday after a sprinkler system flooded six Napa apartments, according to Napa fire.
The Napa Fire department received a call around noon that a contractor damaged the sprinkler system while working in the attic on rooftop solar panels.
About 26 people waited outside while fire officials tried to shut off the sprinklers. It took four to eight minutes to do so, from the time the call was placed to the time fire officials arrived on scene.
All six units in a three-story building on 3500 block of Villa Lane were affected. Four were badly damaged.
About 11 Napa fire officials responded. They stayed for about three hours while trying to remove water from the units, but an unknown number of families were displaced. The building manager worked with the Red Cross and Napa Police Chaplain to house the families.