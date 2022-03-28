Dan Evans named editor of Napa Valley Register

There’s a new leader at the helm of the Napa Valley Register, the St. Helena Star and the Weekly Calistogan.
Dan Evans has been named executive editor of the Napa County trio — three out of the 77 newspapers and some 350 other publications owned by Lee Enterprises of Iowa.
Evans officially stepped into the position on March 28. He replaces Sean Scully, who left the role in late November.
“I’m incredibly excited to get going and to learn what makes this place tick,” said Evans. “I really want to connect with all parts of the community.”
Before joining the Register, Evans worked in Santa Cruz County as executive editor for a digital startup called Lookout Local.
Evans, who is originally from San Diego, received a degree in English and philosophy from U.C. Berkeley and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University.
Before Lookout, Evans embraced the teaching side of news as an associate professor of journalism at Florida International University in Miami. During his tenure, his students won a number of journalism awards.
While campus advisor for the Society of Professional Journalists, Evans' group received a national award in 2018 for a program on diversity and several regional Chapter of the Year honors. He personally received a citation for Excellence in Teaching in 2020.
Before his work in Florida, Evans was the community news editor for several Los Angeles Times-owned newspapers, including the Pasadena Sun, Glendale News-Press, Burbank Leader and the La Cañada Valley Sun.
His leadership led to many local, state and national awards — including an EPPY from industry magazine Editor & Publisher, said the release.
In 2012, Evans received another top award when the Los Angeles chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists named him Journalist of the Year.
Evans, who recently moved to Napa, said he’s already been out and about in the community, “talking to people ... trying to get an idea what is it they find useful (and less useful) about the Register."
He said that often leads him to ask another question: “How can we improve?”
“One of the things I’ve heard is how much Napa has changed and how the newspaper can better reflect the changes ... of this incredibly interesting and vibrant community,” he said.
Evans said he's already noticed that Napa “is a very engaged community.” People have strong opinions, including about the newspapers themselves, said the new editor.
In addition to providing the local news that readers expect, “One of my goals is to have more in-depth reporting and to really get to the heart of the issues people truly care about."
Evans can be reached at devans@napanews.com.
